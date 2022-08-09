JORDAN Clarkson leads the members of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the August window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

Clarkson will be joined by Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Francis Lopez, Carl Tamayo, and Kevin Quiambao in the pool.

This was announced by SBP executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Barrios deferred the announcement of names with regards to the PBA players as it will be revealed at the end of the semifinals of the 2022 Philippine Cup.

Barrios said majority of the Gilas pool will be composed of PBA players.

Brothers Thridy and Kiefer Ravena again team up with Gilas. PHOTO: B.League

