LOOK: Jordan Clarkson arrives to give Gilas a boost in qualifiers

NBA player Jordan Clarkson arrived on Friday to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Utah Jazz's Fil-Am guard arrived in a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m. and was mobbed by onlookers and media before he was whisked to the VIP lounge of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

Clarkson, 30, was later fetched by representatives of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) as he embarks on his first tour of duty with the national team of his mom's home country for the first time since the 2018 Asian Games.

