SBP insists Nenad Vucinic and Gilas parted ways amicably

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas will not install a replacement for Nenad Vucinic after his departure from the coaching staff of Gilas.

SBP president Al Panlilio said that, at the moment, there is no need to fill the position since coaches such as Tim Cone are already part of the Gilas staff headed by Chot Reyes for the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

“Tim Cone is part of it now. We have enough coaches naman that are there. Coach Jong Uichico is also a strong pillar in the coaching commission of the SBP. He is still around. Chot is getting a lot of help,” said Panlilio on Friday on the sidelines of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals press conference.

During his brief stint with the national team, Vucinic was part of Gilas in its different international forays and even took over as head coach in an interim capacity during the third window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

Panlilio said he is thankful for the service the Vucinic, adding the Serbian-New Zealander expressed a desire to return some day if the opportunity presents itself.

“I’ve nothing to say about Nenad but all praises. He’s been a very good coach, very principled person. I also spoke to him yesterday before he left. It’s good to hear from him directly. We had a good conversation,” said Panlilio.

“He did say that if there is an opportunity in the future that we can still work together, he is looking forward to that. He just has some commitments that he wants to go after now. But as I said, he is willing to come back in the future,” he added.

“Great person. Great man. And very principled person,” Panlilio said.

The SBP also released a statement on Nenad's departure.

