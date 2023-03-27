Jeremiah Gray honored to be under consideration for Gilas 'Redeem Team'

WHEN Jeremiah Gray heard that he is part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, no one was more surprised than Gray himself.

Gray said he only learned that he was part of the Gilas pool from his uncle who shared a news item about it to him.

The Ginebra rookie said he didn’t have any hint that he will get the call-up and not even his head coach Tim Cone, who is also an assistant coach of Gilas Pilipinas, informed him about it.

“Actually, my uncle told me about it. He sent me the news. I’ve always wanted to play for Gilas and the fact that I have the opportunity after coming off an injury, it’s an amazing feeling. I’m glad that the trust me to be even part of the pool,” said Gray.

“Nobody told me about it. My uncle sent me a picture of the list and (he said) ‘Congratulations.’ Still have to make it,” said Gray.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gray also said that Ginebra’s focus right now is in their bid to capture the PBA Governors’ Cup title, perhaps the reason why he wasn’t informed by Cone.

“Our focus right now is the playoffs and when that time comes, we will definitely focus on it,” said Gray.

Gray is one of seven Ginebra players led by their resident import Justin Brownlee who made it to the 28-man pool for the SEA Games to be held from May 5 to 17 with Phnom Penh serving as the main hub.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He is part of Ginebra’s rotation players this season after recovering from an ACL injury he sustained while playing in the PBA 3x3.

Gray said he feels blessed to be under consideration, and hopes to make it to the team in their bid to reclaim supremacy in the Southeast Asian region after losing the gold medal in Hanoi last year.

“Very special. It’s cool that we are seven in there with Justin playing for us. It’s very special. We will try to get that gold back. That’s a good feeling and it’s very special,” said Gray.