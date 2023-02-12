Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 13
    PBA

    Hester flirts with triple-double as Magnolia hands Ginebra 30-point loss

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Antonio Hester Magnolia vs Ginebra
    Antonio Hester stuffs the stat sheet against the Gin Kings.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ANTONIO Hester turned ‘Manila Clasico’ into a rout with his all-around performance particularly in the second quarter, lifting Magnolia Chicken Timplados to its second straight win, outclassing Barangay Ginebra, 118-88, on Sunday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

    Magnolia vs Ginebra recap

    Hester registered a near triple-double in only his second game with the Hotshots, amassing 28 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists to the disappointment of most of the 11,212 spectators during their first meeting with the Gin Kings since they were ousted in the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

    After a sluggish start, Magnolia has now improved to 2-3 following back-to-back victories, dealing Ginebra its first loss after four games.

    Hester had 10 points in the second quarter on their way to a 59-37 lead over a Ginebra squad that looked weary after playing their fourth game in a week.

    Calvin Abueva smile Magnolia vs Ginebra

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    “It’s all about competing. In the pregame, sinabi ko sa kanila na we have to enjoy the defensive battle kasi that’s our only chance against Ginebra, against an elite team like Ginebra. We need to compete for 53 minutes. Actually nga 53 minutes ang pinag-uusapan namin,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

    The troika of Hester, Barroca, and Abueva made shots in a 12-0 run that pushed Magnolia’s lead to 38-20 which they never relinquished.

    Magnolia even led by as many as 31 points, 113-82, late in the contest, the largest of the game.

    Justin Brownlee produced 22 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, while Scottie Thompson had 19 points as Ginebra fell to 3-1. They will finally take a much-needed break before Friday’s contest against San Miguel, which suddenly climbed to first place with Converge and TNT.

    Even the 17-point production of Christian Standhardinger, who came back from an injury, can save Ginebra from suffering a defeat.

    Watch Now

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The scores:

      Magnolia 118 – Hester 28, Barroca 21, Lee 18, Abueva 18, Dela Rosa 9, Wong 6, Jalalon 5, Dionisio 5, Escoto 5, Ahanmisi 3, Corpuz 0, Mendoza 0.

      Ginebra 88 – Brownlee 22, Thompson 19, Standhardinger 17, Malonzo 12, Gray 8, Pinto 8, Mariano 2, Pringle 0, Pessumal 0, R. Aguilar 0.

      Quarters: 23-18; 59-37; 87-71; 118-88.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Antonio Hester stuffs the stat sheet against the Gin Kings.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again