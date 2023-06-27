Japan deals Philippines second straight blowout loss

JAPAN dealt the Philippines a 95-57 beating on Tuesday in the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

Himawari Akaho led Japan with 16 points, going 5 for 7, while Mai Yamamoto scored 15 on 3 of 5 shooting.

Japan shot 31 for 72 (43.1%), with the bench chipping in with 42 points.

Vanessa de Jesus scored 12 on 5 of 15 shooting, and had four assists and one rebound, while Afril Bernardino also had 12 points, going 6 for 12 off the bench.

Gilas Women shot 23 for 66 (34.8 percent).

The Philippines suffered its second straight loss after bowing to Australia.

Janine Pontejos had 11 points and Jack Animam came up with eight markers after both went scoreless in the loss to Australia.

The Philippines faces Chinese Taipei to close out the preliminary round on Wednesday.

