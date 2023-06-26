Gilas Women bow to host Australia in Fiba Asia Cup debut

GILAS Pilipinas Women received a rude reception from host Australia in its 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup debut, suffering a lopsided 105-34 loss at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre on Monday.

The towering world No. 3 Opals asserted their might in the paint as Gilas struggled to get anything going inside.

PHOTO: Fiba Asia

Gilas newcomer Vanessa de Jesus was the lone bright spot for the Philippines in her first game for the national team, finishing with 18 points while going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The Duke guard also led a mini-run by the Philippines in the second quarter which led to an 11-point swing and got Gilas within 18, 20-38, with 4:02 left before halftime.

But any Philippine momentum was quickly extinguished after a timeout by the hosts as they ended the quarter with their own 18-3 run to blow the game wide open.

Things are not going to get any easier for the Gilas Women as they face another daunting task against five-time defending champion Japan on Tuesday, June 27.

PHOTO: Fiba Asia

A dismal six-point output in the fourth quarter from the Gilas women made it an even more domineering performance from the hosts.

The Opals’ biggest lead of the game stood at 71 points, which was what it was in the end.

Gilas were also outrebounded 64-22, and were dominated in the paint with the Aussies scoring 42 points in the shaded area compared to Gilas’ eight points.

Shooting woes also saw veterans Jack Animam (0/6) and Janine Pontejos (0/10) finish scoreless in the huge loss.

Meanwhile, all 12 players scored for Australia with six breaching double-digit scoring.

Darcee Garbin topscored for the Opals with 18 points to go along with eight boards, and two assists.