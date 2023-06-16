Dwight Ramos 'in the best shape of his life' as he joins Gilas camp

RAVAGED by injuries and illness, Gilas Pilipinas' 21-man pool for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is about to get a major manpower boost.

National team mainstay Dwight Ramos will arrive this Sunday from Los Angeles where he has been training twice a day, according to his agent.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound all-purpose guard will then proceed to Laguna to join the Gilas training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy .

"He is in the best shape of his life and will be the most conditioned player in camp," Ramos' agent, PJ Pilares, told SPIN.ph.

Ramos injured his ankle last November 13, causing him to miss 15 games in the Japan B.League.

But he is 100 percent healthy now and ready to rep the flag this August in the World Cup.

The 24-year old Fil-Am recently signed a contract extension with Levanga Hokkaido, where he averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season.

"It's a great deal. Long term and his future is set," Pilares said of Ramos' newly-minted contract.