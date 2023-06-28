Jack's back: Animam pleased to deliver as Gilas Women score first win in Asia Cup

REDEEMING herself from a sorry performance in the opener of the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup, Jack Animam can confidently say she’s back.

Animam went 8 for 8 to finish with 16 points and 15 rebounds against Chinese Taipei as the Philippines scored a win after two losses.

“I’m just so happy,” said Animam, in her second tournament back for the national team.

“Personally, I’m really happy. Even with 1:18 seconds left, I was gonna cry because this game means so much to everybody and especially to myself. You know, coming back from an ACL, this is like my redemption year.”

Sidelined for more than a year, Animam had doubts if she was going to be able to return to her old form.

The performance erased any doubt.

“I didn’t know if I’m gonna be the same Jack I was before and getting this win… this means so much. Not just for us, but back home also,” she said.

Animam and head coach Pat Aquino promised give their all for the program.

“It was really special, you know, all the things we’ve been through, being here in Fiba Asia, people are, you know, people always have something to say. But I think this is a testament, with this program, with everybody behind [us], especially the sacrifices that we players [make], you know the work that we put into [this]... this win, it’s just like the icing of the cake,” said Animam.

“We dedicate this game to our country men, to all those people who were behind us, who supported us, especially the federation ... Thank you so much for still believing in us, and I know this is just the start. I hope we can give you more in the future,” said Aquino.

The win gives them a chance to fight for a spot in the semifinals of the Asia Cup. They face the second-ranked team in Group A at the end of the group phase for a knockout qualification match for the semis.

The next game is set on Friday.