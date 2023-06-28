Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    De Jesus leads Gilas Women past Chinese Taipei and into next round

    by Luisa Morales
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    THE Philippines beat Chinese Taipei in the group stage of the 2023 Fiba Women’s Asia Cup, 92-81, at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre on Wednesday.

    Three players breached double digit scoring to tally the Filipinas’ first group phase win since moving up to Division A in 2015.

    Vanessa de Jesus led the scoring with 25 points as Jack Animam finished with a double-double of 16 markers and 15 rebounds.

    Gilas thus moves on to the next round of the competition.

    Gilas Women

    "It’s our first time winning in the pool play and we’re just so happy, I think to feel like we belong in the Fiba Asia Cup. Hopefully this is not the last. And we hope to keep on winning," said Gilas head coach Pat Aquino.

      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

