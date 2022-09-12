Balanced Italy overcomes Jokic's big game, eliminates Serbia

ITALY used a balanced offense to get past Nikola Jokic and Serbia, 94-86, on Sunday in Berlin to reach the EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals.

Marco Spissu scored 22 and issued six assists, while Nicolo Melli had 21 points and four dimes.

Simone Fontecchio had 19 points and Achille Polonara added 16 for Italy.

They take on France in the round of eight.

Jokic scored 32 points on 8 for 14 shooting and also had 13 rebounds for Serbia.

