    Poland gains quarters, ends Ukraine's fine run in EuroBasket

    1 Hour ago
    AJ Slaughter plays 32 minutes, going 8 for 17 including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    AJ SLAUGHTER and Mateusz Ponitka showed the way as Poland defeated Ukraine, 94-86, on Sunday in Berlin to advance to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022.

    Slaughter scored 24 on 8 for 17 shooting, while Ponitka had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

    Poland takes on Slovenia in the round of eight.

    Mateusz PonitkaMateusz Ponitka goers 6 for 16 in 32 minutes of action.

    Vyacheslav Boblov scored 15, shooting 4 for 7.

    Issuf Sanon and Artem Pustovyi had 13 points each for Ukraine.

