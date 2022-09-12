Poland gains quarters, ends Ukraine's fine run in EuroBasket

AJ SLAUGHTER and Mateusz Ponitka showed the way as Poland defeated Ukraine, 94-86, on Sunday in Berlin to advance to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022.

Slaughter scored 24 on 8 for 17 shooting, while Ponitka had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Poland takes on Slovenia in the round of eight.

Mateusz Ponitka goers 6 for 16 in 32 minutes of action. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Vyacheslav Boblov scored 15, shooting 4 for 7.

Issuf Sanon and Artem Pustovyi had 13 points each for Ukraine.

