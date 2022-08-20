Bigs problem for Gilas: Sangalang, Japeth likely unavailable

GILAS Pilipinas stands to lose two big men from its 24-man pool for the coming window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Spin.ph sources have confirmed that Magnolia's Ian Sangalang has begged off from the August window due to injury while Japeth Aguilar has been placed under health safety protocols.

The twin developments leave Gilas without two key men in its frontline - and three if you include June Mar Fajardo - for games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Fajardo became unavailable when San Miguel reached the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

June Mar Fajardo and the Beermen gun for the title in the PBA Philippine Cup. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Without the three, Kai Sotto, Raymond Almazan of Meralco, and college star Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao will be left to man the Gilas frontline in the two games.

Sangalang suffered a deep boxer's cut in the forehead from a Poy Erram elbow in Game Six of Magnolia's semifinal playoff against TNT.

Unconfirmed reports bared Jio Jalalon - the other Magnolia player called up to the pool - is also unavailable due to an injury.

The SBP has yet to issue a statement on the players' availability.

However, Gilas got a major boost with the arrival of Australia-based Kai Sotto and NBA guard Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson will practice for the first time with Gilas later in the day.

