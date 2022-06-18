Gilas Youth relegated to battle for seventh after loss to Korea

JARED Bahay's 25-point eruption ended up for naught as the Gilas Pilipinas Youth failed to solve Korea and suffered an 88-77 defeat in the classification phase of the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship on Saturday at Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha.

The Cebuano guard went on a perfect 13-of-13 from the free throw line and drained two treys, to go with his nine rebounds, but the national youth team were just no match for the Koreans, who shot 52.78 percent from the field.

See Korea again holds off Gilas for sweep of friendly games

The Philippines tries to salvage seventh place on Sunday against the loser of the Iran-India game.

Zain Mahmood contributed 12 points and six boards, while Caelum Harris had 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting, to go with six rebounds for Gilas Youth.

It was a tough night for the boys of coach Josh Reyes which shot themselves on the foot with 18 turnovers despite benefitting from Korea's 20 fouls that led to a 20-of-28 clip from the free throw line for the Filipinos.

Continue reading below ↓

Ku Mingyo led Korea with 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, as Lee Yujin had 17 points built from three treys, while making six boards, four steals, and three dimes.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The scores:

Korea 88 — Ku 21, Lee YJ 17, Shin 15, Lee GW 11, Kim SW 6, Seok 5, Edi 4, Ko 3, Shim 2, Bang 0, Kim SH 0.

Philippines 77 — Bahay 25, Mahmood 12, Harris 10, Competente 9, Porter 6, Bayla 4, Konov 4, Nieto 4, Gemao 3, Jones 0, Reyes 0.

Quarterscores: 20-16; 39-32; 61-57; 88-77.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.