Gilas Youth not lacking in size, talent as it heads to battle in Tehran

GILAS Pilipinas Youth is shooting for the stars in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship as it flew to Tehran on Thursday evening.

Fil-Am Kyle Gamber of Ateneo and Mur Alao of La Salle will lead the national youth team in the continental competition beginning on Sunday.

Both guards will be put through the ringer as they spearhead a Gilas Youth guard rotation brimming with talent.

EJ Abadam and Joshua Coronel of La Salle and Ethan Alian of La Salle Greenhills will join Gamber and Alao in the backcourt, while manning the wings will be James Nacua of San Beda-Taytay, LA Andres of La Salle, and Luis Pablo of La Salle Greenhills.

The question, however, is how our unproven bigs will fare in the continental youth tourney.

Kobe Demisana, standing at 6-foot-8 from UP Integrated School; 6-7 Fil-Aussie Mason Amos, 6-foot-9 Seven Gagate of La Salle, and 6-foot-10 Ramon Salvoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu make up the frontline for Team Philippines.

Gilas Youth is bracketed in Group C where it will play Syria on Sunday, Qatar on Monday, and Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

Josh Reyes will call the shots for the squad that will try to improve on a fourth-place finish by a Kai Sotto-led team in Nonthaburi, Thailand back in 2018.

