    Gamber, Amos, Alao, Abadam banner Gilas team to Fiba Asia U18

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    kyle gamber, mason amos, josh reyes

    ATENEO commits and La Salle standouts pepper the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team for the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship later this month in Tehran.

    Kyle Gamber and Mason Amos, who have committed to play for the Blue Eagles, as well as Green Archers' Mur Alao and EJ Abadam banner the national youth team as they play this August 21 to 28.

    [See Tab pitch secures Gamber commitment for Ateneo]

    Also part of the squad are 6-foot-8 big man Kobe Demisana of UPIS, Seven Gagate, Ethan Alian, and Luis Pablo of La Salle Greenhills, LA Andres and Joshua Coronel of La Salle, James Nacua of San Beda-Taytay, and Ramon Salvoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

    Josh Reyes will continue handling the Gilas Youth side tasked to improve on the fourth-place finish in 2018 when a Kai Sotto-led crew made it all the way to the semifinals before losing to Australia in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

      That same team later lost to China in the bronze-medal game.

      This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
