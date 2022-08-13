Gilas Youth drawn vs Syria, Qatar, Chinese Taipei in Fiba Asia U18

GILAS Pilipinas Youth will have a tall task early in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship in Tehran.

The Philippines has been placed in Group C where it will play Syria on Aug. 21, Qatar on Aug. 22, and Chinese Taipei on Aug. 23.

It's a more complicated format this time, with only 10 teams participating as the cumulative ranking between the three groups will be used to determine the top eight teams which will progress to the quarterfinals.

Ateneo recruits Kyle Gamber and Mason Amos and La Salle's Mur Alao and EJ Abadam will lead the national youth team competing in the Aug. 21 to 28 tilt.

UP Integrated School big man Kobe Demisana, together with Seven Gagate, Ethan Alian, and Luis Pablo of La Salle Greenhills, LA Andres and Joshua Coronel of La Salle, James Nacua of San Beda-Taytay, and Ramon Salvoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu complete the 12-man crew for coach Josh Reyes.

Kai Sotto led the last Gilas Pilipinas Youth team to a fourth place finish in the 2018 edition in Nonthaburi, Thailand where it bowed to eventual champion Australia in the semifinals and to China in the bronze medal game.

