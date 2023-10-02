Josh Reyes pens message to World Cup-bound Gilas Youth

GILAS Youth head coach Josh Reyes is brimming with pride after the young nationals punched a a ticket to the 2024 Fiba U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkiye.

The Gilas U16 crew secured qualification to the global showpiece after a fourth-place finish in a Fiba Asia campaign highlighted by breakthrough wins against Korea and Japan.

Over a week since the conclusion of the 2023 Fiba U16 Asia Cup, Reyes penned his messageto those who made their journey to the world stage possible.

"From the humble courts of our homeland to the grand stage of the World Cup, we've journeyed together as Batang Gilas U16. This monumental achievement wasn't born out of mere chance, but from countless hours of preparation, agility, belief, sacrifices beyond measure, and a spirit that refused to back down," Reyes said.

"I stand here, filled with immense gratitude."

The five-year Gilas Youth program veteran gave due credit to his talented young guns and their team staff.

"To my boys, your commitment has moved mountains and rewritten the stars. You've transformed from promising talents to the nation's pride, proving that the heart of the Filipino can conquer any odds. You've embraced every challenge and turned it into a stepping stone towards our dream," Reyes shared.

"To the managers, coaches, and staff, your unwavering support has been the backbone of our success. Your tireless efforts in guiding, teaching, and pushing us forward have paved the way for this remarkable journey," he added.

Roughly eight months before the U17 World Cup, Reyes underscored the significance of Gilas Youth's golden moment and all that's to come.

"As we set forth on the world's grandest stage, let us remember this moment, not just as an achievement, but as a testament to our unity, courage, and determination. We are not just a team; we are a family. We are not just players and coaches; we are dreamers," Reyes said.

"Thank you very much to Mr. (Al Panlilio), and all of SBP for allowing this to happen. We are going to work even harder in the attempt to etch our story in the annals of U17 World Cup history. Maraming salamat, Pilipinas! The commitment continues. The dream lives on."

