Gilas U16 misses out on podium finish after another loss to China

GILAS Youth missed out on a podium finish at the 2023 Fiba Asia U16 Cup after an 87-59 beating from China in the battle for bronze in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

Just like their tournament opener which China won by 17 points, it was Joaquin Ludovice who emerged atop the Gilas U16's offense with 15 markers, four boards, and three assists.

Kieffer Alas (13 points) and Irus Chua (10 points) backed Ludovice's scoring exploits in a crushing 28-point loss.

The Chinese already started to drift away from Gilas U16 before the first half ended, but was able to fully gain separation after a 26-8 scoring dominance in the third frame.

And it was 6-foot-8 Chinese standout Boyuan Zhang who did the damage with 34 points and seven boards in just roughly 30 minutes of play.

An Asian podium may no longer be within reach but the Philippines will join elite company in China, Australia, and New Zealand as the region's representatives at the 2024 Fiba U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkiye.

