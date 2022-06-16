Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Jun 16
    Gilas Youth battles Kazakhstan for quarterfinal berth in Fiba Asia U16

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Zain Mahmood and the Philippine youth take on Kazakhstan in a playoff for a quarterfinal spot.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas Youth tries to stay in the hunt in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship as it faces Kazakhstan in a do-or-die playoff on Thursday.

    Tip-off is at 8:45 p.m. (Manila time) at Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha.

    Rally vs Japan falls short as Gilas Youth relegated to playoff for quarters

    There will be no tomorrow for the national youth crew featuring Caelum Harris as the boys try to keep alive their bid for a spot in the 2022 Fiba Under-17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain next month.

    The Philippines was relegated to the playoff round after finishing second in Group C with its 1-1 win-loss card as its late rally against Japan fell short, 73-67, on Tuesday.

    Harris had 18 points, six rebounds, and two steals in the lossand hope to sustain the solid play.

    Caelum HarrisEyes will again be on Caelum Harris as the Philippine team tries to stay in the hunt.

    The Philippine team is also counting on Zain Mahmood and Alex Konov, and Cebuano guard Jared Bahay.

    However, Kazakhstan is no pushover even after going winless in Group D against New Zealand and Korea.

    Point guard Daniil Severgin, who has been averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, should be a marked man for Gilas Youth.

    The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals against Group A top seed Australia.

