Rally vs Japan falls short as Gilas Youth relegated to playoff for quarters

GILAS Pilipinas Youth's path to the 2022 Fiba Under-17 World Cup will have to go through the hard way.

The Philippines' late rally fell short down the stretch as it bowed to Japan, 73-67, Tuesday in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship at Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha.

Gilas Youth vs Japan recap

Caelum Harris led the rally from 13 points down in the fourth quarter as the Filipinos got to within four, 71-67, with 34.1 seconds left.

Time, however, just wasn't on Gilas Youth's side as Eijiro Ogawa put the final nail in the coffin in the waning moments of the game.

Harris led the Philippines with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals, and one block as it has been relegated to the playoff where it meets Group D third-placer Kazakhstan.

The winner will face Group A top seed Australia in the quarterfinals.

Yuto Kawashima waxed hot, going 3-of-7 from deep for his 26 points, 18 rebounds, and three assists to help Japan gain the no. 1 spot in Group C.

Leon Watanabe also poured 16 points and nine boards, as Ogawa had 14 in the win.

It was another tough shooting performance from the Philippines which shot only 4-of-23 from rainbow country, against Japan's sizzling 8-of-29 clip from distance.

Jared Bahay chimed in 12 points, six rebounds, and three dimes, as Zain Mahmoud had 10 points and five boards in the loss.

