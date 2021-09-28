After No. 7 China, Gilas Women face world No. 3 Australia

THE Philippine national women's basketball team continues its 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup campaign against another tough team in Australia on Tuesday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Morale is understandably low for the Philippines after being waylaid by 91 points, 143-52, at the hands of China on Monday.

Coach Pat Aquino says with the big discrepancy in talent compounded by the team's lack of preparation time, such blowouts are expected and that he only takes solace to the fight that his girls bring to the hard court.

"The girls really tried their very hard and hopefully the next game, we'll do better," he said.

Afril Bernardino

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aquino also allayed fears over the status of Afril Bernardino, who led the team with 17 points in the loss and cramped late in the game, confident that the longtime national team stalwart will once again be the head of the attack for Gilas Women.

"I hope that her condition and the way we go about our game in this next game will be fine," he said, while also expecting bounce back games from Janine Pontejos and Clare Castro.

Australia, however, is just as strong of a draw as China.

The Opals are led by New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb, who dropped 13 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds in Australia's opener, as well as Darcee Garbin, Alexandra Sharp, and young star Jaz Shelley.

However, the Opals needed to get their act together late to score the 76-65 escape from Chinese Taipei for their first win in the tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.