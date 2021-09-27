Towering China overwhelms Gilas Women by 91 in Asia Cup opener

GILAS Pilipinas Women could not keep up with tournament favorites China as it faltered in its opener in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup and got stomped by 91 points, 143-52, Monday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Gilas Women vs China recap

The Filipinas bucked their early foul woes and stayed within striking distance in the opening frame, making up for their lack of height with their scrappy play as they only trailed by seven points, 22-15, after a Camille Clarin three with 3:46 left in the opening period.

But the Chinese only tightened on their pressing defense, using a 13-2 run to finish the first quarter and erect a 35-17 lead to slowly open the floodgates.

It was complete dominance on the part of China, which is motivated to live up to the hype and end the dynastic reign of Japan in the continental tilt.

Ranked no. 7 in the world, the Chinese continued to eviscerate the Filipinas in the second half, outscoring 39-9 in the third frame to grab a 108-38 lead, before stretching the lead to its biggest at 92 points.

Taking full advantage of their ceiling, the Chinese unsurprisingly won the battle of the boards, 55 to 23, with the scales tipping more in their favor after Clare Castro picked up her fourth foul with 6:33 left in the third period and fouled out at the 6:15 remaining in the game.

It only led to China easily dropping 68 points in the paint, to compliment its 12-of-22 from threes.

Yang Liwei topped the Chinese with 21 points, five assists, five steals, and two rebounds, while Li Yueru sunk 18 points, six dimes, and four boards in the win where eight players scored in double digits.

Making matters worse for the Philippines is its turnovers, committing 24 turnovers which led to 34 points for China.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Afril Bernardino paced Gilas Women with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks as she was the lone Filipina to score in double digits.

Unfortunately, she went down with a sprained ankle with 3:16 left in the game.

Janine Pontejos fired seven points on 1-of-4 shooting from deep before fouling out with five minutes remaining in the game, while Mar Prado also got six points and three rebounds in the loss.

Camille Clarin scored three points in her seniors debut, while Ella Fajardo had a late spurt to fire six in her first game in Gilas Women.

The Philippines returns to action against Australia on Wednesday at 12 a.m.

The Scores:

CHINA 143 -- Yang L 21, Li YR 18, Han 17, Li Y 13, Zhang 13, Li YF 13, Yang H 11, Wang 10, Huang 9, Pan 9, Wu 7.

PHILIPPINES 52 -- Bernardino 17, Pontejos 7, Prado 6, Fajardo 6, Nabalan 5, Castro 5, Castillo 3, Clarin 3, Cabinbin 0, Tongco 0, Pingol 0, Cayabyab 0.

Quarters: 35-17, 69-29, 108-38, 143-52.

