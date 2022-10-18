Gilas Women move up two places to 39th in world rankings

GILAS Pilipinas Women have moved up two spots to 39th in the Fiba World Rankings.

The Filipinas rise was buoyed by them maintaining their position in the Division A of the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup in Jordan after outlasting India, 74-70, in the battle for seventh place.

It was the third straight tournament that the Philippines preserved its position in the continent's top flight after earning the promotion in 2015, ensuring that it will still compete in Division A in 2023 under program director Pat Aquino.

Afril Bernardino, Khate Castillo, and Janine Pontejos continued to lead Gilas Women, with Ella Fajardo and Camille Clarin providing some boost.

Jack Animam, who is on her road to recovery from an ACL injury, is expected to be back to national team duty after a short professional stint in Serbia.

China remains the top team in Asia, second in the world after a silver medal finish in the 2022 Fiba Women's World Cup in Sydney.

Australia is in third, followed by Japan at ninth, Korea at 12th, New Zealand at 29th, and Chinese Taipei at 33rd.

Olympic champion and World Cup gold medalist US remains at the top of the rankings.

