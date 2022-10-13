Gilas Women bow out of Fiba 3x3 U17 Asia Cup after loss to Thailand

GILAS Pilipinas Women crashed out of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Under-17 Asia Cup, losing to Thailand in overtime, 21-20, Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.

Rotratsamee Sinlapawisut drained the game-winning jumper that broke the hearts of the Filipinas as they finished winless in Qualifying Pool A.

Thailand almost had a chance to seal the win after BJ Villarin fouled Chosita Sakaret, but she could only muster a split from the line to keep the game alive.

Villarin tied the game at 20 and Gilas Women still had its chances, but Camille Nolasco could not find the bottom of the bucket from deep as the Pinays end up at 0-2 after a 19-15 defeat to Hong Kong earlier in the day.

Nicole Pring led the Filipinas with 10 points, while Nolasco got eight in the sorry loss.

Supawadee Aupatum paced Thailand with nine points to finish their campaign at 1-1.

The scores:

Thailand 21 - Aupatum 9, Sakaret 8, Sinlapawisut 3, Trakulweera 1.

Philippines 20 - Pring 10, Nolasco 8, Villarin 2, Delos Santos 0.

