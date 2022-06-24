Gabby Ramos' 20-20 game sparks Gilas Women U16's rout of Indonesia

GABBY Ramos was quick to prove that the next generation of Gilas Pilipinas Women is on the right track, steering the Philippines to a dominating 104-68 rout of Indonesia to open the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship Division B on Friday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

The 6-foot forward stamped her class with her impressive stats line of 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals in an emphatic return to the national women's youth team after 13 years of inactivity.

Kristan Geyl Yumul also caught fire from distance, going 6-of-11 from rainbow country for her 20 points, sparking a 14-0 third-quarter pullaway that turned a close 52-48 affair into a commnding 66-48 Gilas Women lead.

That spread further swelled to 40, 103-63, after a Samantha Medina jumper with 2:26 left on the clock.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Naomi Panganiban tallied 15 points, eight boards, and five assists, as the Filipinas shot a 41 percent from the field and 32 percent from deep after making eight of their 25 shots from beyond the arc that led to the 36-point winning margin.

Continue reading below ↓

Gilas Pilipinas Women will next face Syria on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. to continue its Group A assignments.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Angelica Jennifer Candra led Indonesia with 16 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 104 - Ramos 27, Yumul 20, Panganiban 15, Fajardo 7, Oani 7, Medina 6, Patricio 5, Nolasco 5, Lopez 4, Elson 4, Nair 4, Villarin 0.

Continue reading below ↓

INDONESIA 68 - Candra 16, Madafa 12, Siregar 11, Sutisna 8, Sasongko 6, Mahanani 5, Sjahril 3, Callistan 3, Khayra 2, Putra 2, Wiyanto 0, Gosal 0.

Quarters: 17-21, 45-39, 72-54, 104-68.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.