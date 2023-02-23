Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Feb 23
    FIBA

    SBP provides free bus rides to Philippine Arena for Gilas game against Lebanon

    by from the wires
    4 hours ago
    Philippine Arena
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    TICKET holders for the Gilas Pilipinas game against Lebanon in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers can avail of the free shuttle service from Metro Manila to Bulacan.

    The game is set at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, and the shuttle service provided by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas starts at 2 p.m. with pick-up points at SM Grand Central in Caloocan and SM North EDSA in Quezon City on on a first come, first served basis. The game starts at 6:00 PM.

    See Mason Amos out to prove he's more than just a good shooter

    The passengers who availed of the free shuttle to Bocaue can also get a free ride back to Metro Manila.

    The Philippines, allotted a slot to the Fiba Basketball World Cup as host, is third in Group E of the qualifying with a 5-3 record. Group leader Lebanon holds a 7-1 win-loss record and has qualified for the woirld championship along with New Zealand with a 6-2 record.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Philippines is also set to face Jordan on Monday at the Philippine Arena at 6 p.m.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again