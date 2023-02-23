SBP provides free bus rides to Philippine Arena for Gilas game against Lebanon

TICKET holders for the Gilas Pilipinas game against Lebanon in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers can avail of the free shuttle service from Metro Manila to Bulacan.

The game is set at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, and the shuttle service provided by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas starts at 2 p.m. with pick-up points at SM Grand Central in Caloocan and SM North EDSA in Quezon City on on a first come, first served basis. The game starts at 6:00 PM.

The passengers who availed of the free shuttle to Bocaue can also get a free ride back to Metro Manila.

The Philippines, allotted a slot to the Fiba Basketball World Cup as host, is third in Group E of the qualifying with a 5-3 record. Group leader Lebanon holds a 7-1 win-loss record and has qualified for the woirld championship along with New Zealand with a 6-2 record.

The Philippines is also set to face Jordan on Monday at the Philippine Arena at 6 p.m.