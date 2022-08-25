Gilas unavailability forces postponement of LDLC Asvel visit

THE series of friendlies pitting multi-titled French club LDLC Asvel against local teams including the Philippine men’s squad has been postponed.

The non-availability of Gilas Pilipinas for the August 28 to September 4 visit forced organizers to re-schedule the matches to a later time, according to the French embassy in Manila.

The men’s national team is currently in Lebanon for the first of its two-game calendar for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The Filipinos return to the country early Saturday morning and will play Saudi Arabia on the 29th at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The hectic schedule of Gilas from training and preparing for the qualifiers will have the team taking a well-deserved break, making them unavailable for the friendlies against the club owned by retired NBA great Tony Parker.

Aside from Gilas, LDCL Asvel was also set to play the Manila-based Bay Arean Dragons, the Blackwater Bossing, and NLEX Road Warriors.

“In order to schedule a new date in the very tight schedule of both teams, LDCL Asvel management plans to visit Manila soon to further establish partnerships and promote the exchange of knowledge and skills,” the statement said.

“The establishment of a basketball academy in the Philippines, inspired by the Tony Parker Adequat Academy, will also be at the heart of future exchanges.”

