Gilas 12-man roster set, Roosevelt Adams cut ahead of Lebanon game

GILAS Pilipinas’ 12-man roster is set, with Roosevelt Adams missing the cut, for the game against Lebanon in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers on Thursday in Beirut.

Fiba released the full 12-man roster for the game set at 2 a.m. on Friday (Manila time) as the Philippines opens its second round away from its home turf.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas brought 13 players to Beirut, with NBA star Jordan Clarkson joined by the Australian NBL's Kai Sotto, and Japan B.League imports Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Bobby Ray Parks.

Making their Gilas debut are PBA players Jamie Malonzo of Northport and Chris Newsome of Meralco, while completing the lineup are Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana of NLEX and UP Maroons forward Carl Tamayo.

The Philippines holds a 2-2 record in Group E and will try to score an upset against 2022 Fiba Asia Cup silver medalist Lebanon.

Gilas, with Chot Reyes calling the shots, is looking to get some morale-boosting wins after a silver medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi and a disastrous ninth place in the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia.

The Philippines takes on Saudi Arabia in on Monday at Mall of Asia Arena.

