Gilas assured of players' availability in November window, Chot tells Senate

GILAS Pilipinas is scheduled to resume its once-a-week practices next week to jumpstart preparations for a pair of away games in the November window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

National coach Chot Reyes told a Senate committee hearing that the build-up for the fifth window of the Asia qualifiers will now start on a smaller scale but at the earliest possible time.

“We will start our Mondays-only practices next Monday, at least once a week,” said Reyes during the Senate committee hearing that discussed the status of Philippine sports as well as Gilas' buildup for the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023.

“Kapag malapit na ‘yung window sa November, madadalas na po ‘yan,” said Reyes, referring to the practices.

Reyes, who attended the hearing via Zoom, is set to bring back the once-a-week practices that was done with previous Gilas Pilipinas teams during the pre-pandemic times.

Reyes hinted that the players for the November window will be a mix of players from the PBA, Japan B-League, UAAP, and the NCAA, with the local leagues committing to make their players available for the two matches even while their season is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For the PBA’s part, the league revealed recently that the board approved the availability of its players but limited to two to three teams, but no names have been revealed as to who will comprise the pool for the November window.

Watch Now

“Maganda po ‘yung nangyayari ngayon dahil nagsama-sama na ‘yung PBA, UAAP, and NCAA. We’ve been given assurance na lahat ng players na pipiliin namin for the fifth and sixth windows will be allowed to play. Ang importante hindi lang ‘yung availability pero ‘yung practice time and preparation time,” said Reyes.

Reyes said that the Japan-based players will come in one week before the November window where Gilas will play road games against Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

“It’s not ideal pero it’s a lot better than before,” said Reyes.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.