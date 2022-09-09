Chot can choose from two to three PBA teams for Gilas in November window

THE PBA board of governors has approved the participation of players from select teams for the November window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the board approval for the league’s players to be available for the next window, but only limited to two to three teams to be determined by Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

Who will play for Gilas in November window?

Marcial also added the PBA will continue play during the Fiba fourth window with the Philippines facing Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13, both away games.

“Pinag-usapan ‘yung November window. Tutulong tayo pero hindi tayo titigil,” said Marcial on the board meeting held on Thursday.

“Baka bibigyan natin sila ng two to three teams. Si coach Chot na ang magsasabi niyan,” Marcial added.

The PBA will once again participate in the Fiba qualifier, but this time, on a smaller scale this time compared to the August window where all the teams except from the two finalists in the Philippine Cup were at Reyes’ disposal.

The result was Gilas splitting the two matches with NBA cager Jordan Clarkson aboard. The Nationals lost to Lebanon in Beirut, 85-81, last August 25, and won over Saudi Arabia, 84-46, last August 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Before the board approval, there were initial concerns about the availability of players for Gilas in the November window as the PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and even the overseas leagues like Japan and Australia will hold their seasons ongoing.

For the World Cup proper to be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, all the major leagues will take a break to allow Gilas to train for three months before the competition.

