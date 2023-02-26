Kevin Quiambao replaces Calvin Oftana in Gilas vs Jordan

KEVIN Quiambao has taken the place of Calvin Oftana as Gilas Pilipinas made little changes to the lineup for its final game in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers against Jordan on Monday at the Philippine Arena.

Gilas roster vs Jordan

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes and his staff have opted to relatively stick with the previous line-up against Lebanon where they won last Friday.

Justin Brownlee will still lead Gilas in the match against Jordan, while Jamie Malonzo, Bobby Ray Parks, and Mason Amos, some of the key players in the 107-96 win over the Cedars.

Also joining the squad are Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Jordan Heading, Kiefer Ravena, and Thirdy Ravena.

Gilas Pilipinas is out to finish the qualifiers with a bang on Monday when they face the Falcons at 6 p.m. at the Philippine Arena.

The Philippines holds third place in Group E with a 6-3 win-loss record, a game behind New Zealand and Lebanon, which have a 7-2 card going into their clash in Wellington.

Jordan is in fourth place with a 5-4 win-loss record with naturalized player Dar Tucker headlining the Falcons.