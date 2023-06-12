Gilas resumes practice with only 10 players amid injuries

GILAS Pilipinas resumed practice on Monday with 10 players showing up at the Meralco Gym.

The players who were present for training were June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, AJ Edu, Thirdy Ravena, Kiefer Ravena, Chris Newsome, Poy Erram, Rhenz Abando, CJ Perez, and Ange Kouame.

Injuries continued to affect the early stage of the preparations for the Fiba Basketball World Cup. Edu and Erram showed up but didn’t participate in practice due to injuries they are nursing, coach Chot Reyes bared.

Gilas also got word that Carl Tamayo has begged off from consideration due to a knee injury, trimming the pool down to 20 players.

“We had 10 today but AJ Edu and Poy Erram couldn’t go full time. They shot a little bit and sat mostly. We basically had eight players today,” said Reyes following practice.

Scottie Thompson didn’t attend on Monday due to an illness.

“He is running a fever although he is negative of COVID. We told him to stay home,” said Reyes.

Others who are also injured are Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Roger Pogoy, and Calvin Oftana, and were not present on Monday.

Justin Brownlee, Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo, and Jordan Heading have yet to attend Gilas practices.

Reyes admitted injuries have affected the preparations, but the Gilas coaching staff is making the best out of the situation.

“It has already affected the schedule. We are already on a, best way to put it, crammed schedule. Wala tayong magagawa eh. The reality is injuries are a part of it. And the other guys have extended stays when they went back to the US,” said Reyes.

“As usual, we have to make due with the cards that are dealt with us,” said Reyes.