Vanessa de Jesus leads Gilas Women squad for Fiba Asia Cup

DUKE senior guard Vanessa de Jesus headlines Gilas Pilipinas women’s final lineup for the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup slated in Sydney Australia next week.

De Jesus joins the likes of veterans Afril Bernardino, Jack Animam, and Janine Pontejos in the roster announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Wednesday evening.

Ateneo standout Jhaz Joson, meanwhile, gets her first call up for the national team while UP commit Louna Ozar moves up to the senior squad after previously playing in the youth team.

Completing the arsenal for coach Pat Aquino are mainstays Angel Surada, Khate Castillo, Camille Clarin, Ella Fajardo, Chack Cabinbin, and Mikka Cacho.

The 12-woman lineup is currently in Melboure for a pair of tuneup games before heading to Sydney.

On Tuesday, they beat NBL1 team Keilor Thunder, 93-72.

The Gilas girls play one more match against Casey Cavaliers Youth Champ Women Thursday night.

In Sydney, the Filipinas will have the tough task of trying to remain in Division A of the tournament against group foes Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei.

Gilas opens its campaign on Monday, June 26, against hosts Australia. They then face five-time defending champions Japan the next day.

They wrap up the group stage against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, June 28.