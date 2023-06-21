Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas Women beat Keilor Thunder in Melbourne tune-up for FIBA Asia Cup

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Gilas Pilipinas women vs Keilor Thunder tuneup

    GILAS Pilipinas Women defeated Keilor Thunder, 93-72, on Tuesday at the Keilor Stadium in Melbourne as part of the final build-up of the team for the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup 2023.

    Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Keilor Thunder tuneup recap

    The Nationals won over the Thunder, a club team playing in the semi-professional league NBL1.

    Duke standout Vanessa De Jesus also saw action as she is set to make her Gilas Pilipinas debut in the Fiba stage.

    Gilas Women will play another tune-up match against Casey Cavaliers, another ballclub from NBL1.

      The Philippines is set to compete in the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup in Sydney beginning with a clash against host team Australia on June 26.

      Gilas is also scheduled to face Olympic silver medalist Japan on June 27 and Chinese Taipei on June 28 in their Group B matches.

