Angel Delgado says sorry to 'great guy' June Mar for sucker punch

Dominican Republic big man Angel Delgado said sorry to Gilas Pilipinas counterpart June Mar Fajardo, four days following the punching incident that marred the FIBA World Cup game between the two teams at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Delgado referred to Fajardo as a 'good guy' and said the hit was borne out of the physicality of the game which the Dominicans won, 87-81.

“I say I’m sorry to him and everybody because I’m not that type of the guys,” said the Dominican Republic player after the team completed a sweep of Group A with a 75-67 win over Angola to advance in the second round of the group phase.

“He’s a great guy and I think I got to say my apologies to him.”

The incident took place during the fourth quarter and the game tied at 66. No foul was likewise called on Delgado.

SPIN.ph lensman Jerome Ascano caught in a sequence of photo Delgado's clenched fist hitting Fajardo in the midriff which caused the Cebuano big man to grimace in pain.

The Filipino then pointed to Delgado just as he was about to go down the court following a Jordan Clarkson basket.

A video of the incident went viral later on.

Fajardo admitted getting caught by surprise of Delgado's action, saying, 'Nayanig ako.'

“Hindi ko nga alam eh. Tumatakbo lang ako tapos sinuntok niya ako," added the six-time PBA MVP.

The 6-foot-9 Delgado, who suited up for the Los Angeles Clippers briefly, said the game was obviously physical going into the final seven minutes of the tightly-fought contest.

Still, Delgado said Fajardo deserves an apology from him especially he wasn't able to talk to the Gilas Pilipinas big man after the match.

"We weren't able to talk, but as soon as I saw him again, I'm gonna say sorry first. I'm not that type of guy," said the 28-year-old Dominican.

"I hope they get back to play again."

Delgado finished with eight points, five rebounds, and two assists in the Dominicans' third straight win Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.