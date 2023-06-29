Gilas comeback vs Finland falls short at close of Estonia friendlies

GILAS Pilipinas dropped its second tune-up game for the Fiba Basketball World Cup, losing to Finland, 89-85, on Wednesday in Tallinn, Estonia.

Gilas Pilipinas vs Finland tuneup game recap

The Nationals never led in the game, trailing by as many as 18 points early, but once again showed resiliency by tying the contest at 31 in the second quarter.

Finland, though, closed the period with a 20-11 spurt and kept its gap against the Philippines until the final buzzer.

Miro Little had 15 points including a lay-up with 23.3 seconds left to give Finland an 87-79 lead that proved to be enough after the Philippines mounted a late comeback attempt.

The loss came just a day after Gilas fell to Estonia, 81-71, last Tuesday.

Dwight Ramos led Gilas in scoring with 15 points, while Justin Brownlee had 11 points after he missed the later part of the Estonia game due to cramps at the close of their two-game set in Estonia.

Scottie Thompson, who missed the Estonia game due to back spasms, had 10 points including a late three that settled the final score.

Three-point shooting was once again suspect for Gilas Pilipinas, making just five of its 14 shots, in contrast to Finland, which made 13.

Jacob Grandison had 18 points and collected 12 of Finland’s 55 rebounds in the contest.

The scores:

Finland 89 – Little 19, Grandison 18, Blomgren 10, Tumba 8, Nyman 8, Luukkonen 6, Tainamo 5, Vaara 4, Nikkarinen 4, Mantynen 2, Murphy 2, Tahvanainen 0.

Philippines 85 – Ramos 15, Brownlee 11, Thompson 10, Fajardo 10, Perez 8, Abando 8, T. Ravena 8, Aguilar 6, Malonzo 5, Newsome 4, K. Ravena 0, Erram 0.

Quarters: 26-11; 51-42; 69-59; 89-85.