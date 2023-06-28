Gilas loses to Estonia in tuneup as late fightback falls short

GILAS Pilipinas absorbed an 81-71 loss to Estonia in Tallinn in their first tune-up game in the final buildup ffor the Fiba Basketball World Cup on Tuesday.

The Philippines fell behind early following a 9-0 start by Estonia, and found itself trailing, 49-35, at the half.

The Nationals though were able to mount a comeback and cut the deficit to 64-59 at the end of the third and were only down, 66-63, midway through the final quarter.

Estonia, however, got its rhythm back in time behind clutch shots, including a three by Joonas Riisnaa with 10.7 seconds left to seal the victory.

Gilas also had to play the final moments of the game without Justin Brownlee after he suffered an injury in the third quarter.