Gilas Pilipinas looks to regroup for final game in Fiba World Cup

GILAS Pilipinas will look to regroup with a goal to finish the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup with a win on Saturday.

The Philippines will go up against China following its fourth defeat, with head coach Chot Reyes admitting that the morale of the team is low. But Reyes said the team will try its best to refocus and aim to finish the best way possible which is to claim a win.

“We are very, very down,” Reyes said. “It’s nothing else we can say. The morale is really low. Our job now is to get everyone ready for the next game and that has to start with our mindset and our emotional heartset as well.”

Gilas is coming off an 87-68 loss to South Sudan on Thursday, bowing out of the chase for direct qualification to the Olympics. There is hope for Gilas Pilipinas, which could still be invited to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year.

“As difficult and as disappointing the competition has been so far, I’m still very proud of the effort of that the guys put themselves on the line. Fought our best. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way. The only thing that we can do now is focus on the next game,” said Reyes.

“There’s one game to be played, prepare as well as we can to put up a fight against China on Saturday,” said Reyes.

With the Philippines out of the race for direct entry to Paris 2024, Gilas Pilipinas will try to play the spoilers’ role. China beat Angola, 83-76, to finally pick up the win and garnering a chance to at least be invited in the OQT next year.

Reyes said he reminds the players that it's more than just the game, that it’s about representing the Philippines.

“Just to remind them what we play for. We play for flag and country. And we are doing this as really our way to serve them, the country, the Philippines, and basically to remind them that it’s more than just a ballgame or just a win. It’s something larger. Hopefully, we end on a winning note, leaving a last thing impression,” said Reyes.