Potential Australia Starting 5 for World Cup filled with NBA talent

AUSTRALIA looks to bring another solid roster full of NBA talent in its bid to get over the hump in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in August.

After falling just short of a medal in the 2019 edition in China where they finished fourth, the Boomers are eyeing a Top 3 finish this time after losing to eventual champion Spain in the 2019 semifinal by seven points in a double-overtime thriller.

Based on their 18-man pool released last month, the Australians, who bagged the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, can field a starting unit of current NBA players with a dynamic backcourt and elite defense in the wings.

Led by Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian, Australia warms up in Group E with Germany, Finland, and Japan at the Okinawa Arena alongside Group F.

Check out the potential Australia Starting 5 in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup:

PF – Xavier Cooks





Named this year’s Australian National Basketball League MVP after leading the Sydney Kings to back-to-back championships, Cooks earned a March call-up from the Washington Wizards.

The 6-foot-8 big averaged 3.8 points on 60.7% shooting, 3.8 boards, and 0.6 steal in 12.6 minutes over 10 games for the Wizards.

Turning 28 on August 19, days before the World Cup starts, Cooks showed what he can do when given ample playing time, putting up 10 points and 14 rebounds in 35 minutes as a starter in their final game of the season, against the Houston Rockets.

The Boomers also have Nick Kay, who plays for B.League side Shimane, in the depth chart.

SG - Josh Green





Relatively stuck on the Dallas Mavericks bench in his first two years in the league, the 18th overall pick in the 2020 draft gained more exposure in his junior season.

Averaging 9.1 points on 53.7% shooting, three rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.7 steal in 25.7 minutes over 60 games, including 21 starts for the Mavs, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard looks to carry that over to the World Cup.

While the 22-year-old Green could be the top option, Australia can go to Patty Mills if it needs outside shooting and veteran leadership in stretches.

SF – Matisse Thybulle

The Portland Trail Blazers wingman is expected to be Australia’s primary stopper against the best perimeter players in the world.

Despite being one of the best pickpockets in the NBA since becoming the 20th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Thybulle saw little playing time in over three years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Traded to the Blazers midseason, the 26-year-old 6-foot-5 small forward proved he can be a full-fledged 3-and-D player, knocking down 33 triples on 38.8-percent in 22 starts.

Overall, Thybulle stuffed the stat sheet in his half season with the Blazers, averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 boards, 1.7 steals, 1.4 assists, 0.8 block in 27.7 minutes.

If Australia opts for better offense and playmaking at the three-spot, it can also turn to veteran internationalist in the Milwaukee Bucks’ Joe Ingles.

C – Jock Landale

With Andrew Bogut out, the five-spot is arguably for this Phoenix Suns big man’s to lose.

The 6-foot-11 Landale averaged 6.6 points on 52.8-percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds, and one assist in 14.2 minutes

The 27-year-old center is also a serviceable outside shooter, knocking down 21 out of his 84 treys in 69 games.

PG – Josh Giddey





The Oklahoma City Thunder rising star now holds the keys to Australia’s offense.

The 20-year-old playmaker is expected to pick up from where he left off in his second NBA season where he averaged 16.6 points on 48.2% shooting, 7.9 boards, 6.2 assists, and 0.8 steal in 31.1 minutes over 76 games.

At 6’8”, Giddey can also pounce on mismatches if ranged against smaller point guards.

Australia’s point-guard spot is not just its best, but also its deepest with Dyson Daniels, and Matthew Dellavedova also in the squad.