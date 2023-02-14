Amos gets shot at Gilas seniors debut as Tamayo absent, Almazan uncertain

GILAS Pilipinas’ shortage of big men got even worse with two developments coach Chot Reyes bared in practice on Monday night at the Meralco gym in Pasig.

Gilas Pilipinas big men update

Already without Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, and Ange Kouame, the national pool also missed Carl Tamayo, whose status is suddenly uncertain after not showing up in the last two weekly practices for the sixth and last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

“He’s supposed to be here, but wala eh,” Reyes said of the 6-foot-7 Tamayo. “I don’t know what his plan is and if he’s even going to be available for the window.”

Apart from attending Gilas practices, Tamayo is also preparing for his stint with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B.League.

Raymond Almazan, for his part, has also become questionable owing to his mother team, Meralco, having PBA Governors’ Cup games on February 23 and 26, a day before Gilas plays on the 24th and 27th, against Lebanon and Jordan, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I don’t know if Raymond can play, because Meralco will have games on both days before eh. So that’s going to be a huge question mark,” Reyes said of the 6-foot-8 beanpole, who has been present in practices.

That has prompted Gilas to add veteran Kelly Williams alongside June Mar Fajardo and promising seniors rookie Mason Amos as the pool’s only legitimate big men.

Watch Now

“Basically we’re left with that. Those are basically our bigs,” Reyes said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Asked if the development will increase the 6-foot-7 Amos’ chances of making at least one of the final lineups, Reyes declined to commit, but left the door wide open for the 18-year-old Amos, who impressed for the national youth team in the Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship last August.

“Hard to say, but of course, presence is always an advantage,” Reyes said. “The mere fact that you’re always present, of course, gives you an advantage over those who are not present.”

While it lacks big men, Gilas has an abundance of guards as it welcomes Japan B.League imports Dwight Ramos, Jordan Heading, Thirdy Ravena, and Ray Parks one by one in the fold in the coming days.