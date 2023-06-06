Clarkson, Brownlee, Kouame head 21-man Gilas pool for World Cup

GILAS Pilipinas has released a 21-man pool for the Fiba Basketball World Cup with Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee, and Ange Kouame leading the roster.

Gilas Pilipinas pool for 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup

Also included in the pool are Gilas mainstays Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Jordan Heading, Roger Pogoy, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Thirdy Ravena, Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Carl Tamayo, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., and Calvin Oftana.

Rhenz Abando and AJ Edu also made it to the pool.

Gilas Pilipinas is set to begin its build-up for the World Cup on Wednesday.

The three naturalized players in Clarkson, Brownlee, and Kouame are in the pool, but only one will make it to the final roster.

Sotto has also made it to the pool amidst speculations about his availability. He, however, had made it clear that he has never said no to playing for the country.

An intriguing addition could be Abando, whose last Gilas stint was back in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup where he was a replacement to Ramos.

Abando has been thriving overseas, winning a championship for Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League.