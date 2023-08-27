Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 29
    FIBA

    Gilas loses early 11-point lead, but stays close to Angola at halftime

    Gilas' fiery start for naught as Angola wrests lead
    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    jordan clarkson angola vs gilas world cup
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    GILAS Pilipinas trailed Angola, 36-33, at the half of their 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup match at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    June Mar Fajardo Angola Gilas World Cup

    Gilas found itself trailing by three despite leading by as many as 11 points in the second quarter in a must-win game for both sides in their bid to advance to the second round.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    READ: Dominican Republic stuns Italy

    Jordan Clarkson had seven points but only shot 3-of-11 from the field in the first half with Angola doing a good job of defending the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

    CJ Perez added six points after sitting out the opening loss to Dominican Republic to go along with his four rebounds and two assists in the first half.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Roger Pogoy chipped in six points while Dwight Ramos had five for Gilas Pilipinas.

      Atlanta Hawks player Bruno Fernando led Angola with eight points including a slam at the 6:34-mark of the second quarter that helped them erase a 28-17 deficit and tie the contest at 28.

      SEE ALSO
      SEE ALSO

      Angola took the lead despite shooting just 30 percent from the field, although its defense forced the Philippines to 10 turnovers in one half.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again