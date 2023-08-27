Dominican Republic stuns Italy, zeroes in on ticket to second round

DOMINICAN Republic lit up from the outside to stun Italy, 87-82, on Sunday in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Just two days after barely getting by co-host Philippines, Dominican Republic nailed 16 three-pointers to upset an Azzurri squad that entered the tournament with a 7-0 win-loss slate in the buildup to the global showcase.

The Dominican Republic win also meant Gilas Pilipinas will remain in contention for a spot in the second round, regardless of the result of its match against Angola later in the night.

A win by Gilas Pilipinas versus Angola on Sunday night will turn its final group-stage game against Italy on Tuesday as the battle for a spot in the second round.

Dominican Republic will seal its place in the second round with a Philippines win over Angola on Sunday night.

“We respect Italy team, their players, and their coach. Like I said before, I believe too much with my guys. They were focused and played good basketball,” said Dominican Republic coach Nestor ‘Che’ Garcia.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4-of-9 from threes, but it was his teammate Andres Feliz who was near unstoppable.

Feliz shot 7-of-10 from threes on his way to finishing with 24 points for Dominican Republic, which still had to stave off a late rally by Italy to take the win.

Dominican Republic fell behind 12-0 but outscored Italy, 31-17, in the third to take control of the game.

Marco Spissu had 17 points, while Simone Fontecchio added 13 for Italy in the defeat.