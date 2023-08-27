Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dominican Republic stuns Italy, zeroes in on ticket to second round

    Dominican Republic win leaves World Cup door open for Gilas, regardless of result of game vs Angola
    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    karl anthony-towns dominican republic vs italy world cup
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    DOMINICAN Republic lit up from the outside to stun Italy, 87-82, on Sunday in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Just two days after barely getting by co-host Philippines, Dominican Republic nailed 16 three-pointers to upset an Azzurri squad that entered the tournament with a 7-0 win-loss slate in the buildup to the global showcase.

    READ: Gilas' brave stand vs Dominican Republic falls just short

    The Dominican Republic win also meant Gilas Pilipinas will remain in contention for a spot in the second round, regardless of the result of its match against Angola later in the night.

    A win by Gilas Pilipinas versus Angola on Sunday night will turn its final group-stage game against Italy on Tuesday as the battle for a spot in the second round.

    Karl Anthony Towns dominican republic vs italy world cup

    Dominican Republic will seal its place in the second round with a Philippines win over Angola on Sunday night.

    “We respect Italy team, their players, and their coach. Like I said before, I believe too much with my guys. They were focused and played good basketball,” said Dominican Republic coach Nestor ‘Che’ Garcia.

      Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4-of-9 from threes, but it was his teammate Andres Feliz who was near unstoppable.

      Feliz shot 7-of-10 from threes on his way to finishing with 24 points for Dominican Republic, which still had to stave off a late rally by Italy to take the win.

      Dominican Republic fell behind 12-0 but outscored Italy, 31-17, in the third to take control of the game.

      Marco Spissu had 17 points, while Simone Fontecchio added 13 for Italy in the defeat.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

