RJ Abarrientos twists ankle in practice days before Gilas vs Lebanon

GILAS Pilipinas hopes to get guard RJ Abarrientos ready for its debut in the Fiba Asia Cup after hurting his leg in practice two days before the game against Lebanon.

Coach Chot Reyes said the 5-foot-11 Abarrientos twisted his ankle in practice.

“We’ll see later how it goes (in practice),” said the veteran coach on the eve of the Filipinos’ first game in the Asian showpiece that is making a return in Jakarta under the new FIBA calendar.

Gilas just completed its 12-man roster on Monday after FIBA-Asia approved the last-minute inclusion of Rhenz Abando as replacement for the injured Dwight Ramos, but certainly couldn’t afford to lose another player due to injury.

The Filipinos are bracketed in Group D together with Lebanon, India, and New Zealand. They take on the Indians on Friday and the Tall Blacks Sunday, hoping to finish in the top of the bracket to advance in the quarterfinals.

Completing the young Gilas team are Thirdy Ravena, Carl Tamayo, Will Navarro, LeBron Lopez, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Geo Chiu, and Kevin Quiambao, RayRay Parks, Kiefer Ravena, and Poy Erram.

