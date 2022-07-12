Maker, Hoon, Chism and other players to watch in Fiba Asia Cup

ALL eyes will be in Jakarta as the best players in Asian basketball fight for supremacy in the region anew at the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

It's a tournament that has been one year in the making and for sure, every nation will give it their all whenever it's their turn to hit the hardcourt.

Lucky for you, Spin.ph is here as we picked the 10 players who we feel you should be keeping a close eye on.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Carl Tamayo (Philippines)

With Gilas Pilipinas trotting out an all-local roster, Tamayo will once again be put to the test as he'll be tasked to battle with the opposition's giants down low.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

What the University of the Philippines forward lacks in height in his 6-foot-7 frame, he makes up for in heart though, as seen in his past tour of duties with the national team since being called up to the seniors squad last year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tamayo, the UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year, posted averages of 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last year while also continuing to show his grit on the court, as reflected by his improved averages of 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 21.0 minutes in the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Cebuano banger has been a revelation for Gilas, and has valiantly showed that heart as he played through a sprained ankle in the Philippines' 79-63 win over India where he still put up a near-double-double of nine points and nine rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Sam Timmins (New Zealand)

Timmins was largely silent in New Zealand's 106-60 rout of the Philippines in the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, tallying only four points, six rebounds, and two assists in 13 minutes of play.

But in the continental tourney, the 25-year-old center for the Otago Nuggets and New Zealand Breakers will be looked at as the veteran as coach Pero Cameron parades a relatively young Tall Blacks.

Continue reading below ↓

Still, Timmins will be counted on to steer the ship for New Zealand as it aims to rule Group D.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Wael Arakji (Lebanon)

Arakji has positioned himself as one of the best playmakers in the Middle East, if not the whole Asia, being that consistent floor general for the Cedars.

Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-4 guard of Al Jahra Club in Kuwait has been the driving force for Lebanon's success in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, netting 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 28.0 minutes.

If Arakji could keep up his fine play in this tourney, that may only mean bad news for the other squads in Group D, Gilas included.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Thon Maker (Australia)

Here's a name we haven't heard in a while.

Though Filipino fans still remember Maker throwing that flying kick at the Philippine Arena, the 7-foot-1 center who previously suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and Cleveland Cavaliers has moved on to Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel.

Maker, though, has not reneged on his commitment to the Boomers, seeing action in five games in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers where he collected 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

It would be very interesting to see the 25-year-old beanpole play a full tournament with Australia, all the more as it sets lofty goals of not just topping Group A but also defending the Asian crown it has held since 2017.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Marques Bolden (Indonesia)

Losing all of its six games in the Asian qualifiers, Indonesia will have no tomorrow as it seeks to finish in the top eight in this tourney to earn a ticket to the 2023 Fiba Asia Cup.

Bolden, the Timnas' naturalized 6-foot-10 center, will have to not only double but also triple his efforts if he wants to make those dreams a reality.

Gilas fans still have nightmares from the Duke product's 18-point, 10-rebound performance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games which sent the Philippines cashing while triggering celebrations in Indonesia.

Unlike in the SEA Games, however, Timnas could not afford to hide and sit Bolden in its Group A games as every game is definitely a must win for the hosts.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Zhou Qi (China)

Zhou is still the man for Team Dragon.

The 7-foot-1 center is coming off a solid first year with the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix in the National Basketball League in Australia where he put up 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks at 21.1 minutes per game.

But as impressive as that statline is, Zhou is at his best when he represents China, as seen in him netting 16.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.0 assist in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Expect more from the former Houston Rocket in Jakarta as China looks to recapture the throne it last won on home soil at the expense of a Tab Baldwin-coached Gilas side in 2015.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Heo Hoon (Korea)

Korea is never short on motivation these days especially after being disqualified from qualifying for the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

The 2022 Fiba Asia Cup could provide a timely tonic for those frustrations and 2020 KBL MVP Heo is ready to lead the way for the Koreans.

Heo showed how ready he is for the continental tourney in Korea's pair of friendlies against Gilas Pilipinas last month, with the 5-foot-10 Busan KT Sonicboom playmaker putting up 17 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in its 96-92 win over the Filipinos.

With his brother Heo Ung and naturalized center Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) by his side, expect Heo to make Jakarta his own playground starting in the Group B pool.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Wayne Chism (Bahrain)

Filipino fans know how good Chism is, as seen in his past travails in the PBA.

But now as the naturalized player of Bahrain, the Tennessee product has just been a difference maker, propelling the team to the second round of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers with his averages of 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in 29.8 minutes back in the third window.

Surely, Bahrain could only go as far as Chism can take it, and don't rule it out as the dark horse of Group B.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Arsalan Kazemi (Iran)

Tried and tested, Iran once again flaunts a familiar pool which has reached the pinnacle of Asian basketball before.

But more than the Hamed Haddadi's and the Mohammad Jamshidi's, there's no question that Arsalan Kazemi has been the motor that has kept Team Melli among the top contenders in the continent.

The 6-foot-7 forward has been the stabilizing force for the Iranians, collecting 7.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26.7 minutes in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Not too shabby for a 32-year-old veteran as he looks to continue this streak in Group C.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Yuki Togashi (Japan)

One of the premier court generals in the Japan B.League, Togashi will be the one orchestrating the Akatsuki Five's offense in the continental tilt.

The 5-foot-6 guard is intent on sustaining or even surpassing his numbers of 11.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 23.5 minutes across three games in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, and what better way for him to see that uptick in this tiff.

Togashi also should come in inspired after Chiba Jets failed to defend their B.League crown, which could spell doom for those playing against them in Group C.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.