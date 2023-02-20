Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 20
    FIBA

    Gilas goes full swing with two-a-day practice for sixth window of qualifiers

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined

    IT’S going to be a demanding week for the Philippine men’s basketball team as it conducts twice a day practices starting on Tuesday heading to the final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers this weekend.

    Coach Chot Reyes and the rest of Gilas will still have its regular Monday night session at the Meralco gym, and then begin practicing two times a day 24 hours later.

    See RR Pogoy ruled out of Gilas for sixth window with bone bruise

    “I’m basically going full time with Gilas the whole week because we’re going to do two a day practices starting on Tuesday,” said deputy coach Tim Cone. “We have practice tomorrow night (Monday), and another two practices on Wednesday.”

    The team practiced together last Thursday and saw Japan-based Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, and Jordan Heading join Gilas for the first time for the sixth window.

    Justin Brownlee, Chot Reyes

    Also present then were Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Arvin Tolentino, Raymond Almazan, Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Quiambao, Francis Lopez, Mason Amos, Dechon Winston, and Jerome Lastimosa.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Roger Pogoy was likewise around but didn’t practice after hurting his right foot in TNT’s PBA Governors’ Cup game against Blackwater the night before.

    On Sunday, the TNT guard said he’s going to sit out the window after being diagnosed with a bone bruise.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Gilas will take on Lebanon on Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, before facing Jordan on Monday.

      The Filipinos are in third place in Group E behind Lebanon (7-1) and New Zealand (6-2) in the standings with a 5-3 slate and fresh from back-to-back wins on the road opposite Jordan (74-66) and Saudi Arabia (76-63).

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again