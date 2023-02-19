RR Pogoy ruled out of Gilas for sixth window with bone bruise

NOT another one.

Gunner Roger Pogoy is out for at least two weeks and will not be suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in this week’s sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Pogoy sat out TNT’s PBA Governors Cup game against San Miguel on Sunday night for what was diagnosed as a bone bruise.

As per doctors’ advice, the shooting guard needs to rest his injured foot.

“Masakit talaga. Hindi maga 'yung masakit, pero yung dito sa loob ng buto ko,” said Pogoy, pointing to his hurting foot. “Kaya kailangan talagang ipahinga. Hindi talaga kaya this week.”

Pogoy would be the latest player to beg off out of the 24-man training pool that is currently training for the Feb. 24 and 27 window against Lebanon and Jordan, respectively.

Also out with injury is big man Japeth Aguilar.

The TNT guard said he already had a talk with Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes about his health condition, which he suffered in the team’s game against Blackwater.

Pogoy said the injury is something new to him.

“Dati pinapagpag-pagpag ko lang ito, ngayon talaga hindi ko kaya,” he stressed.

He expects to be sidelined for the next one to two weeks.

“Pahinga lang muna talaga,” said the Cebuano cager.

Despite sitting out his second straight win with the Tropang Giga, the team still beat the Beermen, 105-103, on the game-winning putback by Calvin Oftana at the buzzer.