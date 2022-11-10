Gilas fans rue limited seats allocated for Pinoys in Jordan game

EXPECT an overwhelming home court advantage for Jordan when it plays Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on Friday (Manila time).

Why?

Well, the Jordan Basketball Federation has allocated only three sections for Filipino fans in the top corner sections at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Under the seating plan released by Jordan organizers, Gilas fans can only occupy one lower box area and two more clusters in the upper box as the home team looks to maximize its homecourt edge.

The arrangement has drawn an uproar on social media among Gilas fans who allege discrimination. The Philippine embassy in Jordan estimates migrant Filipino workers based in Amman number more than 20,000.

The website also released a warning that Filipino fans who purchased tickets for non-designated sections 'will not be allowed to enter the arena.'

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has yet to respond to requests for comment on the arrangement.

Jordan needs all the help it could get all the more as it shoots for a World Cup ticket if it sweeps its games against the Philippines and New Zealand.

And if its home crowd can pack the 7,500-seater arena, it's all the more better as the Falcons try to rattle a Gilas crew led by Kai Sotto, Ange Kouame, and Dwight Ramos.

But don't count the Chot Reyes-coached crew out as the Filipinos are determined to shock the Fiba Asia Cup fourth placers and silence a boisterous crowd.