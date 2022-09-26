Gilas slips eight places down Fiba world rankings to No. 41

GILAS Pilipinas has tumbled down the Fiba world rankings, slipping eight places to 41st.

The international governing body for basketball released its latest rankings following the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers and the various continental championships.

It didn't look good for the Philippines.

Gilas' world ranking was dented by horrid defeats in the first round of the qualifiers where it got waylaid by New Zealand, 88-63 last Feb. 27 and 106-60 last June 30.

Worse, the Philippines recorded its worst finish in 15 years by placing ninth in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, failing to advance to the quarterfinals of the continental showcase.

Not helping was Gilas' 85-81 loss to Lebanon in the fourth window last Aug. 25 which pulled the country's record to 3-3 (win-loss) in Group E of the qualifiers.

The Philippines was previously ranked 33rd in the world, but has now fallen behind Korea (34th), Jordan (35th), and Japan (38th) in the Asia-Pacific region.

Australia remained the highest-ranked team in the continent at No. 3, followed by Iran at 21st, New Zealand at 24th, and China at 27th.

